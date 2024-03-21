Stolen bird returned safely to Salmon Arm pet store, promptly purchased by relieved customer

Photo: Ed's World of Critters and Pets Opie the sun conure, pictured after his safe return.

UPDATE: 2:49 p.m.

A parrot stolen on Tuesday morning has been returned to a Salmon Arm pet store, and was promptly purchased by a relieved customer.

Jenny Ritchie, manager of Ed’s World of Critters and Pets, said pet store staff found the sun conure parrot Thursday with help from a woman who had been planning to buy the bird.

“So the girl that took [the parrot] home today, she was sort of hearing some rumours,” Ritchie said.

“She was actually going around and checking out the homeless encampments and showing pictures and talking about the bird, and a whole bunch of people told her there about this one guy that had the bird.”

Ritchie said police were unable to retrieve the bird.

“She left her phone number, and then she got a phone call last night at about five that he was seen with the bird in front of a liquor store,” Ritchie said. “So she called the police, but by the time they got down there, he didn't have the bird anymore.”

Pet store employees heard about another sighting of the bird and jumped into action.

“We got another report today that somebody else was seen walking with the bird downtown, so one of my staff went down and kind of confronted them about the bird and got the bird back," Ritchie said.

The person who had been planning to buy the bird was overcome with joy at the parrot's safe return.

“When we phoned the girl, she cried happy tears and was here within like 20 minutes to come get the bird,” Ritchie said. “She borrowed the money and everything she could, we gave her a discount to thank her for all her hard work.”

The woman was also one of the people who contributed reward money for the bird’s safe return.

“She's been saving up for him for four months,” Ritchie said. “It was pretty sweet that he went to his rightful home. She's named him Opie.”

Ritchie said pet store staff are happy the saga has a happy ending.

“Happy story all the way around, he's back, he's safe and now he's at his forever home.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:14 A.M.

Salmon Arm Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in the theft of a parrot earlier this week from a local pet store.

The bird — a sun conure parrot, which carries an $1,800 price tag — was stolen on Tuesday morning.

“The person of interest is described as an adult male, of average height and weight, short brown hair, wearing blue jeans, and a distinct purple hoodie with embroidered purple Lakers text on the front, with a backpack and headphones,” Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

Ed's World of Critters and Supplies originally put up a $200 cash reward for information that leads to the safe return of their Sun Conure. Thanks to additional funds supplied from concerned community members the reward is now up to $600 according to their Facebook post.

Salmon Arm RCMP ask that anyone that can identify this person call them at 250-832-6044.