Salmon Arm RCMP ask public for help identifying person of interest in parrot theft

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP Person of interest

Salmon Arm Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in the theft of a parrot earlier this week from a local pet store.

The bird — a sun conure parrot, which carries an $1,800 price tag — was stolen on Tuesday morning.

“The person of interest is described as an adult male, of average height and weight, short brown hair, wearing blue jeans, and a distinct purple hoodie with embroidered purple Lakers text on the front, with a backpack and headphones,” Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

Ed's World of Critters and Supplies originally put up a $200 cash reward for information that leads to the safe return of their Sun Conure. Thanks to additional funds supplied from concerned community members the reward is now up to $600 according to their Facebook post.

Salmon Arm RCMP ask that anyone that can identify this person call them at 250-832-6044.