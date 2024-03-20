Shuswap Community Foundation giving away more than $120K as part of 2024 grant program

Photo: Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society Patricipants in the 2023 Summer Slide Reading Camp

Shuswap Community Foundation is set to give away more than $120,000 as part of its 2024 grant program.

In a press release, Shuswap Community Foundation said it is giving grants to 19 different charities in the region.

“Nineteen charities are accepting grants for projects ranging from inclusive youth projects, innovative arts initiatives, several community service projects, and support for the B.C. 55 Plus Games,” the press release reads.

“The SCF grants committee was especially impressed with the applications aimed at tackling some of the region's most pressing issues, and the incredible innovation and dedication to solving problems for people living in the Shuswap.”

One of the organizations receiving a grant this year is the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society.

“The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society’s Summer Slide Reading Camp received a grant to continue its beloved literacy skills program for second to fourth graders during summer break,” the Shuswap Community Foundation said.

“This program helps kids discover their love of reading through fun exercises like building upon stories and completing arts and crafts based on what they read.”

The Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association will receive a grant to fund a new exhibition about Japanese Canadians in the Shuswap during the Second World War.

“This exhibition centres on a relatively untold facet of Shuswap history while exploring themes including the policies leading to forced relocations, the discrimination and racism faced by Japanese Canadians, and instances of community solidarity and activism,” the Shuswap Community Foundation said. “The aim is to provide a comprehensive understanding of these past events and encourage reflection on their significance today.”

The Shuswap Family Centre will receive a grant to support its Launch Entrepreneurship Project.

“This project fosters creativity, community connectedness, financial literacy and independence among participating youth to ensure successful entrepreneurship and employment opportunities,” the Shuswap Family Centre said.

The list of organizations receiving grants this year also includes the Federation of British Columbia Naturalists, North Okanagan Minor Hockey Association, Shuswap Association for Community Living and the Shuswap Theatre Society, among others.

To learn more about the 2024 grant program, visit the Shuswap Community Foundation's website.