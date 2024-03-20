Council agrees to support 2024 Sicamous graduates with additional bursary

Photo: Pixabay

Sicamous council has agreed to make another $500 bursary available for this year's group of graduates from Eagle Valley secondary school.

Council received a letter from Eagle Valley secondary school at its March 13 council meeting, asking if mayor and councillors wanted to continue to provide the three bursaries they authorized last year.

In 2023, the District of Sicamous council provided one bursary of $1,000 and two bursaries of $500.

The funds for the bursaries comes out of council's contingency funds. Sarah Kyllo, corporate deputy officer, confirmed there is room in the fund if council wanted to make any changes.

Coun. Siobhan Rich pointed out the number of graduates in Sicamous has been increasing.

“Four years ago, we had 17 grads coming out of Sicamous, and this year we have 30 grads coming out,” Rich said. “This is huge for our community because this means families are moving here."

Rich suggested funding another $500 scholarship for the graduates.

“These are our future and these are our kids and we got a great group at the high school," Rich said. "To have double the grad class, it would be incredible if we could give one more kid a scholarship.”

Biannca Colonna, chief financial officer, clarified scholarships are awarded at graduation in June, but the district doesn't actually pay them out until it has received confirmed documentation from a post secondary institution.

The motion to add another $500 bursary was passed with a unanimous vote.