Councillors like free ferry plan floated by Sicamous Development Corporation

Photo: Luc Rempel

District councillors are mostly positive about a proposed free ferry service that would connect Sicamous to the start of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail, but the business plan is still in its early stages.

At a March 13 committee of the whole meeting, the District of Sicamous Economic Development Corporation presented a business plan for a free service that would ferry people 500 metres across the Sicamous narrows from downtown to the proposed starting point of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

Despite the plan still being in the early stages, Mayor Colleen Anderson expressed her support.

“I love a built-for-Sicamous solution and we are a boating community — so I love the ferry idea,” she said.

“It's addressing the parking issue, we know we can't park 200 cars over on the west side anyway. So addressing the parking issue here in town is perfect and bringing business into town.”

Carly Procyshyn, Sicamous Economic Development Corporation coordinator, presented the plan to the committee.

“The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail free ferry shuttle across the narrows channel is a project that the board has activated and researched and has been talking about now for over the past couple weeks,” she said.

“And we've put together a framework of an idea that we're still collecting details and information for but we would like to present it to you today.”

Procyshyn said the plan would offer a solution to the problem of accessing the rail trail from Sicamous.

“The service is designed to offer SNORT [Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail] users a safe, efficient and enjoyable means of accessing the rail trail bypassing the need to cross the potentially hazardous Bruhn bridge until its completion," she said.

Procyshyn said a parking contract has been discussed on a lot that could accommodate over 200 vehicles.

“This will alleviate the concern for parking on the West side,” she said.

“And as a side note, this parking could also help the DOS(District of Sicamous) deal with overflow parking from the construction activity coming to Sicamous for upcoming capital projects to ensure that residents and guests do not face parking challenges in our community.”

The report said staff is still reviewing a potential parking fee structure and options are being looked at to either staff the lot or implement a ticketing system.

Possible private venture

The plan proposes that advertising and parking fees pay for the cost of running the ferry.

Coun. Ian Baillie said he supported the plan but only if it was a private venture rather than run by the district.

“I like the idea but I'll just say I’d like it to be a private venture,” Baillie said.

“I think we have to look at the financial pro forma and how much that's going to cost because there's obviously going to be a staffing cost component, there's a management cost component, there's a lot of different things.

“If the parking can totally offset it, great but if the parking doesn't offset it, then who pays? For me, if this was a private venture, I'd feel totally comfortable because then it's up to them to make revenue and figure it out economically."

Anderson agreed that it could be a good opportunity for a private company.

“And I think to the point of the [economic development corporation] owning it, right now this looks like an opportunity for a private business eventually down the road,” Anderson said.

“So I think it's a great start and I’m pretty sure that we can figure this out together to make you know, a good business plan and a viable business for someone.”

The Sicamous Economic Development Corporation will continue to work out the details of the business plan, however there are no plans in place to operate the ferry service at this time.