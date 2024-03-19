Planned BC Hydro outage will leave thousands in Chase, surrounding area without power overnight

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro has an overnight outage scheduled Tuesday that will impact thousands of people in Chase and some surrounding areas.

Power is expected to be out from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the BC Hydro website, power could be out in parts of Adams Lake, Falkland, Kamloops, Monte Creek, Monte Lake, Pinantan Lake, Pritchard, Salmon Arm, Sorrento and Turtle Valley.

The outage is scheduled to allow crews to complete planned work on BC Hydro equipment. According to the Crown corporation, nearly 3,000 customers are expected to be impacted.

For more information you can visit the BC Hydro website or call 1-800-BCHYDRO.