New McDonald's proposed for west side of Salmon Arm

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant on the west side of Salmon Arm were revealed as part of a development permit application which came forward during a development and planning services committee meeting Monday.

Salmon Arm Shopping Centres Ltd. & Calloway REIT (Salmon Arm) are listed as owners on the application to build a new McDonald’s restaurant with a drive thru at 2991 Ninth Ave. SW. The exact location proposed is an empty lot across 30 Street SW from Neptune Pools and Spas.

The proposed design is a 64-seat restaurant with 10 additional seats outdoors and a 32-space parking lot.

The development permit application is necessary because the building and development is significantly different from the one proposed in a previous development permit application issued by council in 2013.

The application received unanimous approval from the committee, and a public hearing on the matter will be held at the March 25 regular council meeting.