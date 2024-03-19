Canucks legend McLean in Chase to present $100K donation for arena renovations

Josh Dawson

Legendary Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kirk McLean and beloved mascot Finn were in Chase on Monday presenting a $100,000 donation for much-needed renovations at Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Chase was chosen from several communities nominated for the Game Changer Reno contest presented by LiUNA (Labourer's International Union of North America) Local 1611 and the Vancouver Canucks.

Chase Mayor David Lepsoe and Coun. Jane Herman accepted the donation along with representatives from the Chase and District Recreation Society.

The event started with a figure skating demonstration from the Shuswap Skating Club before Canucks and LiUNA representatives presented Chase with the donation. There were cupcakes handed out to celebrate, and hockey workshops for the kids, thanks to McLean and Rod Brathwaite, Vancouver Canucks alumni liaison and manager of minor hockey.

Herman said the donation will enable the arena to make some much-needed renovations.

“This is something that is so timely for us,” Herman said. “This will be our 25th anniversary in the fall, and as you can see, our arena is very well kept up, but we are outgrowing it.

"And our programs have developed so much that we need a bit more space, so this is absolutely amazing to help us out.”

Arena used by regional residents

Herman said the Art Holding Memorial Arena isn't just frequented by Chase residents, but is also used by people who live throughout the region.

“We also service a huge area,” Herman said. “Chase is a very small area, 2,400 people, but the people that use the arena come from all over the CSRD and the TNRD because we're kind of central.

“And we don't get funding from those organizations, so this is really helpful for us. This will really help us get to where we need to be with providing service for everybody.”

She noted the arena doesn’t normally have much extra money to make big changes, operating on a "shoestring budget" for years.

“The fact that we can actually not have to have volunteers to paint or do things that we need to do, maybe there'll be a little bit extra money, a little bit more wiggle room, which is really nice," Herman said.

Herman said the arena has been the heart of the community from the beginning.

“This is a real community rink,” Herman said. “It was built by the community. We didn't have a lot of money. ...So there were people working their jobs and then coming here and shovelling and moving dirt and lending their equipment, or offering their dump trucks to get it built.”

Herman thanked the Canucks and LiUNA for the donation and announcement.

“It's just amazing to think that a small community like ours can get that, it's just fantastic," she said.

Arena the 'heart of the community'

Steffi Timm, president of the Chase and District Recreation Society, said it’s been hard to keep the announcement a secret.

“I am so excited and so very grateful,” Timm said. “A couple of us have known for about a month and it's been a really hard secret to keep.

“We're just so excited to be able to share it with our community, and have this really great event and just highlight all of this really cool stuff that's now going to be happening here.”

Timm said after 25 years, the arena could use a number of upgrades.

“We're getting to that stage where there's a lot of stuff that we could do to help make this place just run more efficiently and work better for our user groups," he said.

He noted the community has always supported the arena.

“We have had 25 years of people in this community using and supporting this building,” Timm said. “When we first built the arena, it was just minor hockey teams, there was no junior team, and we would fill the stands for like a U18 hockey game on a Friday night. This is the heart of our community, it really is.”

Owen Christon, facility manager, said he hopes the donation could be used to add an addition to the arena, noting the influx of female players coming into the sport.

“The building is in such need to have a bigger room that we can utilize for many different athletes, including the females,” Christon said. “We have only four small dressing rooms that we use, and it's hard to flow when you're having big tournaments.”

Christon also said he’d like to use the funds to lessen the arena’s environmental impact.

“I think a big thing would be looking at how their buildings run environmentally, try to see if we can come up with a way that's going to be more efficient on power draw and how we clean and take care of the snow and the ice.”

'Opportunities for years to come'

McLean said it's all about helping grow the sport in communities like Chase.

“Grassroots hockey, that's what it's all about, right?” McLean said. “If we can make things like this happen in different communities, smaller communities, it's just a wonderful feeling.”

Fred Brathwaite, another ex-Canucks goalie who now serves as the club's alumni liaison and manager of minor hockey, said these kinds of donations are all about opportunities.

“Sometimes without these renovations, without these opportunities, the rinks will fall apart, and they end up closed down,” Braithwaite said.

“So it actually gives an opportunity for kids, young and old, to continue skating be involved in sport, maybe hockey, or figure skating like we saw earlier. It opens the doors for many opportunities for years to come.”