Smoke is in the air as Salmon Arm begins issuing permits to allow burning of yard waste

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The City of Salmon Arm is ready to let residents burn their yard waste — as long as they apply for the proper permit.

Salmon Arm has officially opened incidental burning season. Residents can purchase an incidental burning permit for $10 to allow for the burning of dry yard and garden waste.

Permitted fires are allowed from now until April 15, provided regulations are followed.

To be eligible for an incidental burning permit, residents must have a property which is 0.99 acres or larger. The burn pile must not be larger than one cubic metre.

All fires must be extinguished by 9 p.m., and burn piles must be at least five meters from property lines, structures and standing timber or brush.

Fires must be attended at all times.

Incidental burning permits are only available in person at Salmon Arm City Hall, located at 500 Second Ave. NE.