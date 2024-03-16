RV park in Lee Creek fined more than $37K for failing to properly treat wastewater

Photo: Google Guide/ Cottonwood RV Resort Cottonwood RV Resort as seen from the water

An RV park in Lee Creek is facing $37,360 in fines for failing to properly treat wastewater before it was discharged into a disposal field 60 metres from Shuswap Lake.

The director that assessed the penalty said he found Cottonwood Cove RV Resort's reasoning for the contraventions "alarming" and that they "failed to make adequate effort and investment" in their wastewater treatment plant.

The RV park operates an onsite treatment facility that discharges municipal effluent to a raised bed disposal field located 60 metres from Shuswap Lake.

From April of 2021 until October 2022, the Compliance and Environmental Enforcement Branch of the Ministry of Environment found Cottonwood Cove RV Resort to have broken three different municipal wastewater regulations.

The administrative penalty was determined by Jason Bourgeois, a director of the Environmental Management Act.

In his report, it lists 19 times the RV park was found to have failed to notify a director of malfunctions at their wastewater treatment facility, and 31 times they were found to have discharged wastewater that didn’t meet quality requirements.

They were also found to have failed to monitor effluent quality and quantity 75 times.

Cottonwood Cove initially received notice that they would be receiving a determination of administrative penalty on Oct. 5, 2023.

Alarming information

Cottonwood Cove filed an 'Opportunity To Be Heard' written letter, as well as a separate 16-page response prepared by their contractor, Reliable Septic Services, on Nov. 21, 2023.

In the opportunity to be heard, Cottonwood Cove said the nature of seasonal RV parking makes it hard for their facility to properly treat the wastewater.

“Wastewater flows are erratic from the resort,” Cottonwood Cove said. “There is no diurnal flow as the resort receives wastewater from RV trailers.”

“The resort also has residents that hold onto wastewater within the RVs and then dump their wastewater all at once. This is why flow is never the same; in turn, the WWTP (wastewater treatment plant) cannot produce the quality of effluent to always meet Class A guidelines regardless of how the plant is operated.”

The opportunity to be heard also states pipes in their collection system break every year, but due to seasonal flooding they can’t be fixed until the water recedes.

“Since Cottonwood Resort location is right beside the lake, it is often flooded for a temporary period of time,” Cottonwood Cove said. “Each year, there are new pipe breaks in the collection system which only can be repaired when ground water level retreats after lake level decreases.

"These pipe breaks allow massive amounts of groundwater into the collection system and the WWTP has trouble handling the increased flow to meet Class A requirements as the ratio is completely thrown off with little food to support the living biology.”

In the determination of administrative penalty, Bourgeois said he found this information alarming.

“I find that this information provided in the OTBH Response, especially regarding the malfunctioning facility, and the seasonal flooding and sewage pipe breaks that happen every year at the resort, is alarming and further confirms that the contraventions caused the potential for adverse effects on the environment,” Bourgeois said.

In their opportunity to be heard, Cottonwood Cove said they have had disagreements with the contractor that previously operated their wastewater treatment facility, Corix Utilities.

“It is evident that their performance was substandard and I know that this is not the only plant Corix had difficulties in operating as I'm involved with one other," said Cottonwood Cove.

"It is clear in your investigation this plant and others that they have managed have not performed to the standard of the licence certificates they were granted by the province of B.C.”

Bourgeois found this line of argument unpersuasive.

"I have considered Cottonwood Cove’s stated frustrations with Corix. I find that these submissions are not relevant to this Determination, and I give them little weight," he said.

"It is Cottonwood Cove that is registered under the MWR and must always comply with all its requirements."

Failure to make adequate investment

In his determination, Bourgeois said Cottonwood Cove knew their wastewater treatment facility was malfunctioning for several years and failed to address it.

“I find that as early as 2019, Cottonwood Cove knew that the facility, located just 60 metres from Shuswap Lake, was malfunctioning and inadequate to successfully treat wastewater at the Resort and discharge Class A municipal effluent to ground," he said.

“Despite this knowledge, year after year, Cottonwood Cove has marketed the resort as a luxury RV resort with picturesque vacation rentals. Its website indicates that it charges its guests anywhere from $103 to $257 per night to stay at the resort for seven months each year from April to October.”

Cottonwood Cove RV Resort was assessed with a total penalty of $37,360 for the contraventions and have until April 3, to either pay the fine or file an appeal.