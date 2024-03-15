Eagle Bay Fire Hall renovations could get an additional $40K in funding to pay for upgrades

Photo: Google Guide/ Mackenzie Shopland

The Eagle Bay Fire Hall could receive an additional $40,000 to add new bay doors while it undergoes previously scheduled renovations.

There’s a motion on the agenda for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s board meeting next week to allocate an additional $40,000 to Eagle Bay Fire Hall renovations with funds from the Area C Community Works Funds.

The motion comes with a staff report from Sean Coubrough, Deputy Regional Fire Chief.

In the report Coubrough said the additional money would be used to purchase and install new energy efficient bay doors.

“The Eagle Bay Fire Hall is budgeted for a number of renovations including new siding and a new larger bay door for the wildland truck,” Coubrough said.

“Staff would like to purchase new energy efficient bay doors for the entire building using Community Works Funds while the project is underway.”

Coubrough pointed out that some of the rural fire halls were built on very tight budgets and small upgrades could prolong their service life.

“Protective Services staff are working to prolong the life of the existing fire department infrastructure through investments in renovations to buildings and energy efficiency upgrades,” Coubrough said.

“These facilities were built cost effectively in their inception and are often not as energy efficient as they could be. ... The materials available today have a significant insulative value and can improve energy efficiency while prolonging the overall life of the facility.”

The motion to add $40,000 in additional funds to Eagle Bay Fire Hall renovations will be voted on in a stakeholder vote Thursday at the CSRD board meeting.