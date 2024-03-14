Death of a 23-year-old driver a 'grim reminder' to wear you seatbelt says Salmon Arm RCMP

Photo: Sonya Davies

A 23-year-old has died following a two-vehicle collision and vehicle fire on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm, Wednesday.

The young man was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they were advised of a two-vehicle collision at 6:59 a.m. March 13, just south of 10th Ave SE in Salmon Arm. Mounties say on scene was a Toyota Corolla in the northbound ditch and a Ford F150, fully engulfed in flames, parked on the southbound shoulder.

“Witness reports suggested that the Corolla was northbound, swerved into the southbound lane and collided with the F-150 in the southbound lane,” reads a release from the Salmon Arm RCMP.

The F150 is said to have had no time to react — something supported by a collision analyst who examined the scene. Mounties say visibility was “extremely poor” with thick fog blanketing the area.

The 23-year-old male driving the Corolla was not wearing a seatbelt. He was extricated by BC Ambulance with assistance from bystanders and police. The man was resuscitated on scene but later died at hospital.

"Salmon Arm RCMP send their condolences to the 23 year-old driver’s family and friends. Police thank all the by-standers, BC Ambulance, Salmon Arm Fire Dept, and Salmon Arm Rescue Unit, for their assistance. This is a grim reminder to drive to conditions, wear your seatbelt, and focus on the road." Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP media liaison, said.

The driver's name is not being released out of respect for the family.

The 49 year-old male driving the F150 exited his vehicle with assistance prior to it catching fire. He was also brought to hospital, but RCMP did not give an update on his condition.