Salmon Arm police seek public assistance locating SUV

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating a 2022 grey Ford Explorer.

Mounties say the vehicle was seen being occupied by suspects involved in a theft on Vancouver Island.

A release issued but the RCMP says occupants now appear to be targeting Salmon Arm businesses, particularly ones with electronics, cell phones and potentially jewelry.

“The suspects appear to be two males between 30-50 years old, and of middle eastern descent,” reads a release from Cst. Andrew Hodges with Salmon Arm RCMP.

The Ford Explorer is a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and was bearing Quebec licence plate FSH7910.

Police say anyone who sees this vehicle and licence plate should not approach it, and instead call local police and advise of its location. Salmon Arm RCMP can be reached at 250-832-6044.