Sicamous council denies temporary permit for short-term rental operator

Sicamous council has said no to a resident looking for a temporary use permit allowing his short term rental to operate in a residential area.

At its regular meeting Wednesday, council looked at an application for a temporary use permit to allow for the operation of a short term rental within an area where zoning does not allow short term rentals to operate.

There was a public hearing held at the meeting as part of the temporary use permit application process.

The property in question is located at 501 Elliot Cres. and the permit was asking for the short term rental to be allowed for a maximum of three years. Staff recommended that the council approve the temporary use permit.

Sarah Kyllo, deputy corporate officer, said the property was operating as a short term rental prior to new regulations coming into effect.

“The short term rental has been in operation prior to regulation and the short term rental income, the owner has let us know is going to be used for his mortgage on the property until he can retire in Sicamous in the next few years,” Kyllo said.

As part of the new regulations, short term rentals in Sicamous require a business licence.

Kelly Spears, the property owner, was in attendance virtually from Alberta and told council he had applied for the business licence.

“I have applied for the business licence,” Spears said. “That process is underway but it's pending what happens with my temporary use permit first.”

He also reiterated that he planned to retire soon to live in Sicamous full time.

“I'm over 60 now and I'm planning on retiring in the next two or three years,” Spears said. “I’ve got some stuff I’ve got to tie up here first. I’ve got a couple jobs I have to finish off … and then I’ll be out there full time.”

A few councillors mentioned a ‘grace period’ council had agreed to in order to allow short term rentals to continue operating outside of correct zoning for a period of time if they showed a willingness to comply with the new regulations.

Kyllo spoke up to clarify what happened with previous temporary use permit applications.

“I think what's important is our preliminary conversation with applicants, bringing their attention to the regulations coming into place and then having that grace period,” Kyllo said.

“I know we had three properties successfully get a temporary use permit and took advantage of that grace period. ... And they had also based their cases on retirement and having a plan in place to remove the short term rental after a certain period of time.”

Setting a precedent

Coun. Siobhan Rich felt this was a fairly straightforward case.

“I feel like this gentleman is trying to make his retirement plan; he's following the rules, he's asked for a permit, he's asked for the TUP, he wants to get a business licence, he's going to be part of the community,” Rich said. “I doubt if he doesn't get the TUP that it's going to go into the long term rental pool.”

“He's not trying to get rich by buying a bunch of short term rentals, he's trying to pay his mortgage and work in Alberta until he can have his retirement in BC to enjoy,” she added.

Coun. Ian Baillie said this was a tough decision for him to make.

“This is a tough one because the short term rental bylaw was put in for a reason, to make sure that we had long term rentals,” Baillie said. “I guess I'm struggling here with, under what circumstances do you permit one to go through but maybe not another?”

“This is clearly in a very residential zone, but I can also see if the neighbours didn't complain there… I mean, I don't know if that's approval.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson said she didn’t want to set a precedent for temporary use permits allowing short term rentals to ignore zoning.

“Well, we did a lot of work on the rezoning and for short term rentals,” Anderson said.

“For me, based on the work that we've done to create these areas, and not set a precedent that everyone that's in a zone that's not zoned for short term rentals can come to council and get a temporary use permit. I am going to not vote in favour of this.”

The motion to grant a temporary use permit was defeated with four councillors opposed.