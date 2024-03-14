Producers of true-crime show seek exhibits from Salmon Arm teens' love triangle murder trials

Photo: KTW file

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will consider whether to hand over evidence from a high-profile Salmon Arm murder — video, crime scene photos and other documents — to producers of a true-crime TV show.

Global News has filed an application in B.C. Supreme Court seeking access to exhibits from the trials of two teenagers who were convicted of murder in a 2008 shooting in a Salmon Arm schoolyard.

The killer, who was 16 years old at the time, murdered 22-year-old Tyler Myers on Nov. 21, 2008, at the direction of Monica Sikorski, who was then his 17-year-old girlfriend.

Sikorski was romantically involved with both men when she plotted the shooting death, arranging for her 16-year-old boyfriend to obtain a gun from a friend and shoot Myers dead after she lured him to the schoolyard for the ambush.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan said she would review the exhibit lists from the trials to determine what is available, then go from there.

“I can take those steps to find out if they [exhibits] have indeed been retained by the Salmon Arm [court] registry or not,” she said.

The parties will return to court March 26 and she will advise of what she found and determine if any vetting of lists is required.

She added she does not foresee any issue in Global being given the lists, but it remains to be seen what exhibits might be turned over, if any.

“I think it's important that we just take this one step at a time and be really careful about providing the media with access in a way that protects everyone's interests,” Donegan said.

The defence counsel for Sikorski said her client would like a chance to make submissions on the various exhibits.

Materials intended for Crime Beat

Now 32, Sikorski, who was sentenced in December 2016 for her role in the murder, is currently out on parole, having been granted full parole last year. The triggerman, who cannot be named because he was sentenced as a youth, was sent to prison for six years in 2017.

Sikorski can be named because she was sentenced as an adult.

Monday's application was made by a representative from Global News’ Crime Beat program, which intends to produce an episode about the murder.

Producers hope to review the exhibit lists in order to determine which items are wanted for the broadcast.

“If there's crime scene photos, video, text correspondence — whatever is on the list — we would review and then submit back the items specifically that we hope to obtain,” Global’s Melinda Breda told the court.

Crime Beat is a Global News TV series that uses archives and intimate family interviews to unravel how each case was solved, according to the program’s YouTube page.

Mr. Big brought justice

Sikorski met Myers and walked him into the Bastion elementary schoolyard on Nov. 21, 2008, where the 16-year-old gunman was hiding in a stand of trees.

The teen shot Myers once from the trees, then emerged and delivered two additional shots, including one to the back of Myers’ head at the urging of Sikorski.

During the gunman’s trial, Sikorski was described as the mastermind behind the plot to kill Myers. She was painted as manipulative and controlling. Donegan, who was the trial judge, described the gunman at the time as an emotionally vulnerable teenager.

After the murder, the romantic relationship between Sikorski and the gunman dissolved. Sikorski then began dating Myers’ best friend.

Sikorski and the gunman were not arrested until 2012, following an elaborate RCMP Mr. Big operation. The undercover investigation targeted Sikorski.

Officers posing as high-ranking gangsters convinced her she was being recruited into a powerful criminal organization. She confessed her part in Myers’ murder to an undercover Mountie she thought was one of the gang’s leaders, implicating the gunman in the process.