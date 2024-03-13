Multi-vehicle incident closes Hwy 97B in Salmon Arm near 10 Ave SE

Photo: Sonya Davies

UPDATE: 9:37 a.m.

A detour is now in place with flaggers stationed at 10 Avenue SE and Auto Road. The detour will take drivers via Auto Road through the Industrial Park.

A vehicle fire has forced the closure of Highway 97 B in Salmon Arm in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident between 10 Avenue SE and 10 Avenue NE.

One of the vehicles is on fire and emergency crews are on the scene.

There is currently no detour in place however drivers can take Auto Road SE through the industrial park to 30th Street to bypass the area.

Expect delays if you are driving on Highway 97 B in Salmon Arm.