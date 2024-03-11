Marshall, McLachlan among headliners for July's Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Photo: KTW file

Organizers of the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival have unveiled the event’s lineup for 2024, and it includes some big names.

Amanda Marshall, Sarah McLachlan and Five Alarm Funk are featured atop the bill for the festival, slated to run from July 26 to July 28 in Salmon Arm.

The event, which has been a summer Shuswap staple for more than 30 years, has moved from August to July in an effort to wildfire-related problems.

Last August, Roots and Blues was cancelled after its first day when the Bush Creek East wildfire went on a 20-kilometre run through the North Shuswap.

McLachlan was scheduled to headline last year’s festival before it was cut short.

