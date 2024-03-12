Salmon Arm's Shaw Centre will now be known as Rogers Rink

Photo: Google Street View

The Shaw Centre is no more, Salmon Arm’s primary hockey arena will now be known as Rogers Rink.

The name change was discussed during Monday's council meeting. Council members heard the Shaw Centre was named through an agreement between Shaw Communications, the City of Salmon Arm and the Shuswap Recreation Society.

All parties agreed to extend the agreement in 2018, which would have kept the name until 2035. This extension included Shaw providing the city and Shuswap Recreation Society with a total of $787,486.

Rogers Communications started the process of buying Shaw in 2021. As of 2023, Rogers has finished the buyout process and requested the arena name be changed to reflect the new ownership.

Rogers and the Shuswap Recreation Society have been in discussions, and the name Rogers Rink was agreed upon by both parties.

According to a report submitted to council by Shuswap Recreation Society, the new name fits within Rogers preferred naming conventions, and does not conflict with names of other facilities.

Coun. David Gonella asked who would be responsible for the costs involved with the name change, including a new sign and installation costs.

"Is that covered by the city, or Shuswap Rec? Or by Rogers?" Gonella asked.

Darin Gerow, the city's manager of roads and parks, clarified that Rogers would be responsible for all costs associated with the name change.