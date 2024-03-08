Man breaks into Salmon Arm Tim Hortons trying to extinguish fire, stops to steal cellphone

Photo: Glacier Media

Salmon Arm police say a man was arrested after breaking into a Tim Hortons restaurant looking for water to put out a fire, taking an employee's cell phone while inside the building.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the incident took place on Feb. 27 at the 10 Avenue SW Tim Hortons restaurant.

“Staff at Tim Hortons reported two unsheltered men were outside having a fire when one of the men forced his way into the store through a rear door,” Hodges said. “The male appeared focused on getting water to put out the fire, but stole an employee’s cell phone while inside.”

Tim Hortons was able to provide video surveillance footage to police that allowed them to identify the suspect.

“The next day, police located the suspect still wearing the same clothing as seen in the video footage and arrested him,” Hodges said. “Police also seized a cell phone matching the one stolen from the employee.”

RCMP said the man was released on conditions with a future court date to speak to the allegations.