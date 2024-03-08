Salmon Arm man suffered rude awakening after 'pet rock' smashes through window

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Mounties say a Salmon Arm man woke up to an alarming and confusing scene after someone threw a hand painted "pet rock" through his front window early in the morning.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place in the 800 block of Mobley Road towards the end of February.

“A man reported that someone had thrown a rock through his window early that morning,” Hodges said.

“Police attended where the man showed a four [foot] by four [foot] window that had been smashed, and a large rock painted with 'Our Pet Rock' under the window.”

The victim was able to provide police with video surveillance of his property.

“Video surveillance showed a dark coloured SUV pull into the driveway, a female exited the vehicle and walked over to the window,” Hodges said. “The female then used the rock to smash the window and calmly walk back to the vehicle and depart.”

Mounties said the motive remains unclear. Police are asking anyone who might have information about the incident to contact Salmon Arm RCMP.