Repairs to RW Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous will start Monday

AIM Roads has announced repair work for the RW Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous will start on Monday.

In a Facebook post, AIM said construction will begin with a four day stretch of work from Monday, March 11, to Thursday, March 14, before stopping for the weekend. Construction work is planned to resume March 18 and continue through to March 21.

Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect while construction is underway. AIM Roads is warning drivers to expect delays.

Motorists are also reminded to drive carefully through work zones and watch for traffic control.