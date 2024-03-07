Salmon Arm resident reports attempted theft to police after finding his vehicle running

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Mounties say a Salmon Arm resident found his pickup truck running in the morning after someone had attempted to steal it overnight.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident happened on 10th Ave NE in late February.

“A man reported that at 11 a.m., he noticed his vehicle was running, and then realized someone had attempted to steal it overnight,” Hodges said.

“The older model pickup truck had the steering column pulled around and multi-tool shoved into the ignition.”

Hodges said police examined a few items that had been left behind, but were unable to find any prints.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP and reference file number 2024-1099.