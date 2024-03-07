The Sicamous SASCU branch plans to remain open during lengthy renovations

Photo: Google Guide/ Caleb Makortoff

The Sicamous branch of Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union will remain open during lengthy renovations, according to a press release.

The credit union's Sicamous branch is set for a major facelift, with extensive renovations set to begin later this month. Work is expected to be complete sometime in December.

Barry Delaney, SASCU President and CEO, said the renovations reflect the Sicamous branch’s long history.

“I am extremely happy for our Sicamous-based members, our staff, and the community that this work is getting underway,” said Delaney. “This investment reflects our appreciation of our history in Sicamous, but even more so, it’s an indication of the future we see for the community.”

The press release stated the majority of the construction work will be carried out by local tradespeople.

The press release promises a “modern banking experience” and several new features, including a community room for non-profit bookings, and an education centre.

“Children will enjoy the new SASCU Kids’ Quarters while their parents will welcome the comfort of their favourite coffee beverage from the new café," the press release reads.

Eldon Kralkay, Sicamous branch manager, said staff will be working hard to meet members' needs throughout renovations.

“It won’t always be pretty or quiet, but we will make sure your banking needs are taken care of,” Kralkay said. “We ask for member and staff patience and flexibility during this necessary period to complete this great rebuild.”

Some services will be affected or unavailable during renovations. Access to safety deposit boxes could be at times impacted, requiring wait times, and the coin counter service will be unavailable throughout construction.

No public washrooms will be available, and due to space restrictions inside, those with mobility scooters or wheelchairs will be served outside the front doors at a special kiosk.

The lobby ATM will be temporarily out of service for a period of construction. The drive-through ATM will remain unaffected.

Renovations are scheduled to begin on March 26.

SASCU in Sicamous has operated in the same location since 1997.

For more information, or to read the full press release, visit the SASCU website.