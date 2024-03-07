Dinoflex says $10 million expansion to Salmon Arm manufacturing facility could mean more jobs

Photo: Dinoflex

A $10 million dollar expansion to the Dinoflex manufacturing facility could lead to new jobs in Salmon Arm, according to the company.

In a March 6 press release, the company announced plans to spend $10 million on expanding its facility with new equipment and automated systems. Mark Bunz, Dinoflex CEO, said in a statement the expansion will take place over the next few years.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce a $10.0 M growth capital expenditure investment plan over the next 3-4 years,” Bunz said. “This plan is an extension of our recent investments in plant expansion, new equipment, and automation at our Salmon Arm facility.

“The new investment includes reallocation of non-manufacturing space into production space, an array of new production equipment to increase our capacity, as well as workstation automation to make our manufacturing process easier, safer and more efficient.”

Dinoflex operates a manufacturing facility in Salmon Arm that specializes in producing rubber flooring, tiles and other products from recycled rubber.

Lana Fit, executive director of the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) said the expansion is good news for the city.

“The Salmon Arm Industrial Park and its deep talent pool are renowned for providing innovative solutions and high-quality products around the globe,” Fit said.

“Dinoflex is certainly a shining example of this as an industry leader and a major employer in Salmon Arm. We look forward to supporting Dinoflex growth well into the future."

The press release states the expansion will enable the company to “expand its employee base in Salmon Arm,” and open up higher-skilled jobs.

Phase one of the three phase expansion project is currently underway.