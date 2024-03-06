Second annual Sicamous Seed Swap seeks to celebrate local growers, share the joy of gardening

Photo: Pixabay

The Sicamous Garden Society is encouraging local green thumbs to share the fruits of their labour at the second annual Sicamous Seed Swap.

Nicole Albisser, one of four women who run the Sicamous Garden Society, said they were inspired by the longstanding success of the Shuswap Seed Swap that takes place in Enderby every year.

“Enderby is very big, the seed swap there. …That was kind of our inspiration, to also bring it to Sicamous,” Albisser said. “If you don't have any seeds to bring, then you can still come and get your seeds.

“It's more about just getting the community together, first of all, but we've had lots of responses, even asking to help package seeds and I think it'll just kind of grow every year.”

Seed swap events can be a big help for food security in the region.

“If you have a really good tomato crop, let's say, then you share those seeds,” she said. “And then let's say you have a big fire or some other big disaster, and you lose your whole crop, and maybe even your seeds. Then you can go to these people, they actually keep track of who took your seeds.

“And then, you can go and see like, 'Oh this person in Salmon Arm has those seeds.' So I'll go and get some back so I can get those amazing tomatoes back.”

Albisser said it's a "safety" element which helps keep the seeds alive.

The Sicamous Garden Society has been collecting and packaging residents' saved seeds in preparation for the day of the swap, but Albisser said attendees can also bring seeds on the day of the swap.

“What happened last year was that a lot of people actually brought us the seeds on the day, and that's fine, too,” Albisser said. “The seeds will just stay at the library throughout the year.

"So if people have seeds to bring on the seed swap date, we'll just package them and they'll be ready to pick up at the library anytime.”

Gardeners who receive seeds from the swap are encouraged to save some seeds from their crop to bring back and contribute to next year’s seed swap.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend the Sicamous Seed Swap at the Sicamous Public Library, on Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.