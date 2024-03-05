Interior Health announces Shuswap Outpatient Lab will be closed for rest of week

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health is advising Salmon Arm residents that the emergency closure of the Shuswap Outpatient Lab will continue for the rest of the week as crews work on flood damage repair and restoration.

Interior Health announced Sunday that the lab would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, then on Tuesday said the facility would remain closed through Friday.

“Patients with appointments during this time will be contacted by Interior Health’s Digital Health Support Desk and informed of their revised booking,” reads the press release.

Both patients with existing bookings and walk-in patients will be redirected to lab services at one of the following locations;

Shuswap Lake General Hospital, Salmon Arm, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enderby Community Health Centre Lab, open from 7:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Health Centre Lab, Armstrong, open from 7:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sicamous Health Centre Lab, open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Lab, open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People with inquiries about lab appointment bookings can contact the Digital Health Support Desk at 1-844-870-4756.

The desk is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.