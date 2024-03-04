Vancouver jazz legend Tom Keenlyside and his quartet coming to Salmon Arm

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

Tom Keenlyside, a Vancouver flautist and saxophonist, will perform with his jazz quartet in Salmon Arm next week.

Keenlyside is one of Canada’s top jazz musicians and his career has spanned nearly six decades. He has performed alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Diana Krall, Dizzy Gillespie and Tom Jones.

The Tom Keenlyside Quartet features guitarists Neil Fraser and Shelby Wahl, and the Shuswap's very own Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass.

Keenlyside said he decided he would be a musician at age 13 after hearing Paul Desmond and the Dave Brubeck quartet on the radio.

"The sounds I was hearing coming from that hi-fi were new, startling and transformative for me.” Keenlyside said. “The music filled me to the brim, those notes cascading from Desmond’s horn, and I just knew. …This is what I do.”

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club will host the Tom Keenlyside Quartet at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, March 14. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is by donation with coffee, tea and treats available at intermission.

To learn more, or hear about upcoming shows, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club's website.