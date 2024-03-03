Lab hours temporarily changing at Shuswap Outpatient Lab

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health is advising Salmon Arm and area residents of a temporary closure at the Shuswap Outpatient Lab.

Lab services will be unavailable March 4 and 5 due to flood damage repair and restoration.

“Patients with appointments during this time will be contacted by Interior Health’s Digital Health Support Desk and informed of their revised booking,” reads a news release from Interior Health.

Both patients with existing bookings and walk-in patients will be redirected to lab services at a different location:

Shuswap Lake General Hospital, Salmon Arm, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enderby Community Health Centre Lab, open from 7:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Health Centre Lab, Armstrong, open from 7:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sicamous Health Centre Lab, open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Lab, open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People with inquiries about lab appointment bookings can contact the Digital Health Support Desk at 1-844-870-4756. The desk is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.