Lab hours temporarily changing at Shuswap Outpatient Lab

Interior Health is advising Salmon Arm and area residents of a temporary closure at the Shuswap Outpatient Lab.
Lab services will be unavailable March 4 and 5 due to flood damage repair and restoration.
“Patients with appointments during this time will be contacted by Interior Health’s Digital Health Support Desk and informed of their revised booking,” reads a news release from Interior Health.
Both patients with existing bookings and walk-in patients will be redirected to lab services at a different location:
- Shuswap Lake General Hospital, Salmon Arm, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Enderby Community Health Centre Lab, open from 7:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Pleasant Valley Health Centre Lab, Armstrong, open from 7:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sicamous Health Centre Lab, open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Vernon Jubilee Hospital Lab, open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People with inquiries about lab appointment bookings can contact the Digital Health Support Desk at 1-844-870-4756. The desk is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.