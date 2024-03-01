Jay Simpson will no longer seek BC United nomination for Salmon Arm-Shuswap riding

Photo: Colombia Shuswap Regional District

Jay Simpson has announced he will no longer be seeking the BC United nomination to run for MLA in the Salmon Arm-Shuswap riding.

Simpson, director for Columbia Shuswap Regional District Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), made the announcement Friday in a post on his website.

Simpson said he hoped to bring North Shuswap issues to the provincial level, but was concerned about leaving the North Shuswap so soon after last summer's devastating wildfire.

"My concern was that I knew I might be leaving a community just starting to heal from the fire, and with quite a few issues still needing action," Simpson said. "I feel that by staying here I can be most helpful to the North Shuswap."

He said his role as a CSRD director remains his priority.

"For years I have, and I will continue, to work towards the best North Shuswap possible. I look forward to the rest of this term, and likely beyond."

Simpson thanked his supporters as well.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to all those in the community that supported that early decision," Simpson said. "Especially those who went to the extent of actually joining the BC United party in order to sign my nomination papers."

In his post, Simpson endorsed Allysa Hopkins, director for Regional District of the North Okanagan Electoral Area F (Rural Enderby) for the BC United nomination.

"Through many conversations, I’ve come to appreciate her accomplishments and ambition," Simpson said. "I like the fact that she farms and understands rural life, most politicians don’t have that experience or mindset. If you decide to join the gathering on March 9 to elect the new BCU MLA, please give significant thought to voting for Allysa Hopkins."

After Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo announced he would not be running for re-election this year, four people stepped up to be considered for the BC United nomination.

With Simpson now stepping down, Linda Hawes, Allysa Hopkins and Greg McClune are left as the three people still seeking nomination.

The Salmon Arm-Shuswap BC United Riding Association is having a candidate selection meeting on March 9 at the Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre.

All members of the BC United Party who are also members of the Salmon Arm-Shuswap Riding Association are eligible to vote if they meet certain conditions.