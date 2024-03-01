Two-month road closure on Canoe Beach Drive to start March 4

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The City of Salmon Arm has announced a two-month road closure will take place along a stretch of Canoe Beach Drive as construction work takes place.

The closure will take place between 51 Street NE and 53 Street NE. It will be in effect as of Monday, March 4, and is expected to last until construction is completed on May 1.

A detour will be available, which involves driving up either 51 Street NE or 53 Street NE to 70 Avenue NE and coming back down either street.

Residents are asked to contact the Public Works Office at 250-803-4087 if they have questions about the project.