Shuswap Paws Rescue Society in need of donations to keep its doors open

Photo: GoFundMe/Shuswap Paws

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society says it is in desperate need of donations in order to keep the organization afloat.

After taking in a group of extremely neglected and sick puppies from Saskatchewan, society representatives said it’s possible the cumulative veterinarian bills will sink them for good.

“We run the risk of having to close our doors if we can't afford to help the animals anymore,” said Kim Savage, longtime Shuswap Paws volunteer.

Savage set up a GoFundMe to try to generate the donations necessary for Shuswap Paws to survive.

“The GoFundMe right now is for a group of puppies that we brought in that unfortunately were very neglected, and ended up having Parvo which you probably know is a very lethal disease for puppies,” Savage said.

She said they are caring for 16 puppies, four of which need extensive care.

"One of them, who is a little malamute that is the picture on the GoFundMe, is actually at a special vet right now, because not only does he have Parvo, he has a severe infection and has to be tube fed," Savage said.

“His vet bills could be close to $6,000 alone.”

Savage said the rescue is looking at an estimated $20,000 in vet bills due in the next month, which is more than they typically receive in donations.

So far the GoFundMe has received incredible community support, Savage said.

“In the first 24 hours of having the GoFundMe, we raised about $4,000,” she said. “Plus, we've had about $8,000 in e-transfers and other community donations as well. So we've had a really good response, but it's definitely dropped off already, the donations coming in have slowed down.”

The online fundraiser goal is set at $15,000, and as of Thursday afternoon, it was sitting at $4,835 in total donations.

Shuswap Paws is an entirely volunteer-run animal rescue society that's been in continuous operation since 2018.

Savage said if Shuswap Paws was forced to close, it would be devastating for animals in the area.

“We can't lose Shuswap Paws, they help between four and six hundred animals a year, between spay and neuter, vet bills and that kind of stuff,” Savage said. “With the Vernon SPCA closing their doors, it just puts more stress on little volunteer run rescue groups like us.”

Savage acknowledged everyone is under increasing financial pressure right now.

“Everybody's hurting this year,” Savage said. “Families, people, everybody's budgets are tight, and we get it. We're just trying to do whatever we can to reach our goal.”

Residents who wish to support Shuswap Paws Rescue Society can visit the GoFundMe page or email [email protected] to find out more ways to help.