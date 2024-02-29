CSRD to host meetings for residents to give feedback, share experiences from 2023 wildfires

Photo: RCMP

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be hosting a series of meetings about the 2023 Bush Creek East wildfire in order to hear from residents about their experiences.

The CSRD has planned four in-person meetings and 2 online meetings in order to gather feedback and hear from the community about last year's devastating wildfires.

Derek Sutherland, CSRD general manager of community and protective services, stressed the importance of hearing from residents.

“The Bush Creek East Wildfire was a disaster on a scale the CSRD has not seen before,” Sutherland said. “It's critical for us to learn from this traumatic event, so we can keep improving our emergency programs.”

They have launched a website to track the community engagement process.

“We are undertaking this exercise now so that we can implement some, but likely not all, suggestions for improvement for the 2024 fire season,” the website said. “Some changes might be easy to put in place, others might take longer.”

These community engagement events will be facilitated by an independent consulting company, Monogram Communications.

Monogram Communications will put together a What We Heard report, and present findings to the CSRD board of directors. The finished report will also be made publicly available online.

According to the timeline provided, Monogram will present to the board in mid-April. Recommendations from the report will be implemented starting May 2024.

The CSRD said while they recognize there are valid community concerns regarding rebuilding, environmental damage and geotechnical hazards, they want to limit these meetings to residents' experiences during the wildfires.

The first community meeting will be held at the Sorrento Memorial Hall at 6 p.m. on March 7.

Three more meetings are set for March 9 at 2:30 p.m. in North Shuswap elementary school, March 10 at 2:30 p.m. in Anglemont's Lakeview Community Centre, and March 11 at 6 p.m. in Quaaout Lodge in Chase.

Two online events are scheduled for March 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The CSRD encouraged people planning to attend the events to register in advance.

There is also a short survey on the webpage for residents to fill out about their experiences during the wildfires. The survey is open until March 17.

Residents can find more information or register for an event at the Community Conversation - Bush Creek East Wildfire website.