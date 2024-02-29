Sicamous council to reconsider zoning decision after receiving 700-signature petition supporting rail trail

Photo: Google Guide / Bogdan Pankovsky

Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson has asked council to reconsider its decision on a rail trail zoning bylaw amendment after receiving a petition with more than 700 signatures in support of the trail.

Leanne Hamilton, a local resident and business owner, presented council members with the petition at the Feb. 28 District of Sicamous regular council meeting.

In response to Hamilton’s presentation, Mayor Colleen Anderson announced she would use her authority under the Community Charter to have council reconsider its earlier decision to deny the zoning change needed for the rail trail to move ahead.

“In light of what I'm hearing from the community, and information that we heard from the CSRD [Columbia Shuswap Regional District] earlier today, I will be exercising my authority under Section 131 of the community charter for council to reconsider third reading of bylaw number 1044 as soon as is convenient,” Anderson said.

CSRD representatives had met with Sicamous council at a committee of the whole meeting earlier on Wednesday.

The mayor’s announcement received a round of applause from the dozens of people in attendance.

Zoning initially denied by council

The District of Sicamous held a public hearing on Feb. 14 about the zoning amendment bylaw needed to allow rail trail construction to begin. The hearing saw a large turnout from residents who lived adjacent to the proposed rail trail land, and they asked the council to hold off on making the zoning change.

Many of the attendees said they owned docks on Mara Lake that required crossing agreements with the rail trail ownership group to allow them to continue using their docks.

Ultimately, the zoning amendment bylaw was defeated in a split 3-4 vote.

In response to the property not receiving the proper zoning, the rail trail owners — which includes the CSRD, Splatsin té Secwépemc and the Regional District of North Okanagan — made a joint announcement saying they would start trail construction at kilometre 3.5, outside of the District of Sicamous.

More than 700 signatures

Leanne Hamilton spoke in front of council Wednesday, saying she had been a Sicamous resident for more than 20 years and owned a business.

She said her petition represented a large contingent of Sicamous residents.

“I am here today with a petition of over 700 like-minded residents, business owners, young families and those who love Sicamous,” Hamilton said.

“A breakdown of this petition: I have 23 letters of support from residents of Sicamous; 87 physical signatures from residents and local business owners; 591 online signatures which consist of local residents and lovers of Sicamous. All in support of the rail trail starting in Sicamous.

“To put this in perspective, Sicamous only sees about 900 people come out to vote in our municipal elections.”

In her presentation, Hamilton pushed back against the notion that there isn’t enough information available about rail trail plans.

“There was mention from opposing councillors that there isn't enough information or communication from the partners regarding this rail trail project. I beg to differ, as I hold a 70-page development plan that covers the studies that have been done on risk management, funding obtained, maintenance, washrooms, parking, et cetera,” Hamilton said.

“This is an open plan that has been available on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail website since 2018.”

Some council members said they still had concerns around maintenance costs and access to the rail trail.

Coun. Ian Baillie said there are still issues to be discussed with the CSRD.

“There are issues there that need to be looked at. There's finances there that need to be looked at,” Baillie said.

“I appreciate the petition. I appreciate the point of view tonight as well. And I know there's going to be future discussions, and we've started those today.”

Coun. Pam Beech said she was still concerned that as the rail trail was located across the channel, it wouldn't bring business into Sicamous.

“People need to understand that we can get to the other side of the channel, but we still need it to come into town,” Beech said. “And that's something we have to figure out no matter what decision we make. That's something that has to be figured out to get full economic benefit from this.”

'Please listen to the people'

Hamilton said the support her petition has received has been overwhelming.

“I've never seen a community come together like this in all my years,” Hamilton said. “In conclusion, I'm asking you to please listen to the people, the voters, your community, who took the time to sign this petition and write letters of support.”

When Hamilton finished her presentation, she received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

After the mayor announced the reconsideration of the bylaw, Sarah Kyllo, deputy corporate officer, clarified that along with the reconsideration, there would need to be another public hearing before council could vote on the bylaw again.

Kyllo said the public hearing would potentially be held at a different location than council chambers, and that it would not happen before the next council meeting on March 13.