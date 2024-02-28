Adams Lake residents say missing firefighting equipment could have spelled tragedy

Photo: Joy King

In the wake of a devastating house fire on Adams Lake point, some residents say necessary fire safety equipment wasn’t there when they needed it.

Richard Wesolowski lost his house in the Feb. 21 blaze. He said without his neighbour manning a forestry hose, another residence next door would have also gone up in flames.

“I credit my friend and neighbour Gary with saving my [other] neighbour's house,” Wesolowski said. “And it was so hot. It was about to burst into flames. It exuded steam as soon as he started spraying water on it.”

However, as the incident unfolded, Wesolowski said it was discovered that the hose box for the fire hydrant above his property was missing several important pieces.

“There were no fittings to connect to the hydrant, there was plenty of hose,” Wesolowski said. “So one of my neighbours knew of a cabinet that had those fittings in it, and she scurried to it and grabbed the fittings.”

Fire boxes discussed in summer meeting

Gary Flowers said the Adams Lake Fire Department had a meeting about the fire boxes last July.

“Back in July, prior to the fires, we had fires in the distance and the fire department came out and gave us all a quick run-of-the-mill exercise on the hydrants and how they're connected and used,” Flowers said.

“Inside the boxes, we have the appropriate apparatus, but parts were missing, vital parts. ... The parts that connect the hydrant to the actual hoses and also the snouts on the end were missing, too.”

Flowers said the missing parts were discussed at the July meeting.

“That was brought to everyone's attention and they said they were going to resolve that problem,” Flowers said. “Well, as of the other night, when we went to open the box and realized half the pieces are missing.

“Everybody's running around to other different boxes to try and salvage bits and pieces to make a full line that consequently created at least a 10-minute delay.”

Jeff Avery, fire chief for the Adams Lake Fire Department, said his crew checks the boxes a few times a year, but pieces still go missing.

“I know that we do go there a few times a year and check on the boxes to make sure everything is in there,” Avery said. “You just never know, with the public having access to the boxes, sometimes things may go missing.”

Avery said the forestry hoses in the fire boxes would not be enough to put out a house fire.

“I mean residents that aren't trained, we really don't want them attempting to put out a house fire with a forestry hose because that's really not what forestry hose is meant for,” Avery said.

"At the end of the day, those boxes will only contain some forestry hose that is not meant to put out a house fire."

Equipment would have helped, resident says

For his part, Flowers said even without a delay, the hose probably wouldn’t have saved the burning house.

“If the parts were there, do I think we could have saved it? Probably not,” Flowers said.

“But we could have at least put the majority of it out before it's raged and completely destroyed the whole property and all the surroundings around it. And then on top of that, the neighbour's house got burnt, as in black all down one side, that wouldn't have happened.”

According to Avery, the fire department had to remove everything from the boxes during the Bush Creek East wildfire to avoid the equipment being damaged. When everything was returned, all the boxes had the correct pieces.

“On our last check everything was accounted for,” Avery said. "But it's just something that we wouldn't be able to check on monthly or weekly or anything like that. Besides the chief, all of our staff is just paid on call, so we have no full-time firefighters here."

Flowers said he doesn't think any of the boxes have a complete set of equipment.

“I bet you if I went down there today and took photographs of each and every one, there would be something missing,” Flowers said.

The Adams Lake Fire Department is still conducting an investigation into the cause of the house fire. Avery said they expect to finish the investigation on Wednesday.