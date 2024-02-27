City of Salmon Arm reviewing tourism spending after 20 per cent Shuswap Tourism budget hike

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm city councillors plan to explore their options for tourism marketing after the Columbia Shuswap Regional District recently approved a 20 per cent hike in the budget for Shuswap Tourism.

At the Salmon Arm city council meeting on Monday, council discussed the second draft of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's 2024 budget. During the discussion the projected 20% increase in the budget of Shuswap Tourism was a hot-button issue.

Mayor Alan Harrison said the council is growing concerned with the growing budget of Shuswap Tourism.

“I have concerns and this council has expressed concerns about the dollars we spend on Shuswap Tourism — not just this year, but for a number of years,” Harrison said.

“And it's always difficult to measure what the returns are on tourism dollars and so that's a difficult measurement, but what I do know is that a 20 per cent increase on Shuswap tourism is way too much at a time like this.”

Salmon Arm’s directors at the CSRD, Coun. Kevin Flynn and Coun. Tim Lavery brought forward a motion at the committee of the whole meeting Feb. 14 to limit Shuswap Tourism’s budget increase to nine per cent. No other directors at the table voted in favour and the 20 per cent budget increase was passed by the rest of the board.

“I think it's very important we're transparent here," Harrison said.

"We work closely with the CSRD. And so I think any intention we have, it's important to let them know what it is, we are looking at our ongoing participation in Shuswap Tourism.”

A motion was made to direct Coun. Lavery and Coun. Debbie Cannon to work with the chief administrative officer to research options regarding the city's future participation in Shuswap Tourism and report back to council in June.

Mayor Harrison stressed the importance of doing this review well before next year’s budget discussions.

“In all fairness to all involved if the city decides on some other iteration of supporting tourism, it's important that we connect with the CSRD prior to any plans for 2025 budgeting,” he said.

“It would be unfair for us to wait for the last minute.”

Salmon Arm contributes 40 per cent of the budget for Shuswap Tourism, two and a half times more than the next largest contributor in the CSRD.

The motion to look into alternatives to Shuswap Tourism was passed unanimously and council will receive the report at its Jun. 10 meeting.