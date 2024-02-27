District of Sicamous council to be presented with petition calling for reconsideration of rail trail zoning

Photo: Colombia Shuswap Regional District

A Sicamous business owner will appear at council's Wednesday meeting to present a petition calling for reconsideration of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail zoning decision.

At a Feb. 14 council meeting, a zoning amendment bylaw was before council which would pave the way for construction to begin on the rail trail. After an emotionally charged public hearing, the bylaw was defeated four to three.

Leanne Hamilton has been gathering signatures in an attempt to get the council to reconsider. The Change.org petition she started had 501 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

Hamilton also has approximately 60 physical signatures and more than a dozen letters of support from members of the community and local businesses.

“The Shuswap Rail Trail is more than just a path, it represents an opportunity for economic growth and promotes healthy living within our community,” Hamilton wrote on the change.org petition.

“Trails like these are known to increase tourism and local business revenue significantly. The council's decision seems short-sighted, considering how much we stand to gain from completing this project."

Last Friday, the rail trail owners issued a joint statement saying they would move forward with construction of the trail at kilometre 3.5, moving south along Mara Lake. This would skip the Sicamous section until proper zoning is in place.

If council agrees to reconsider the zoning amendment, district staff would need to draft a new zoning amendment bylaw, and mid-March is the earliest council could vote on the issue again.