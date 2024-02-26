Salmon Arm RCMP catch drunk driver in routine traffic stop

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm Mounties say they happened upon a drunk driver earlier this month after pulling over a vehicle for suspicion of prohibited driving.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place on Feb. 11 at about 10 p.m. after police pulled over a vehicle because its registered owner was not licensed.

“Police conducted a traffic stop and detected an odour of alcohol from the female driver’s breath," he said.

Hodges said Mounties requested breath samples and both resulted in a "warn" reading, indicating a blood-alcohol content of greater than the 0.05 but less than 0.08.

The woman was issued a seven-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

Mounties said the matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.