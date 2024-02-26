Ex breaks into Salmon Arm man's home, leaves behind promise ring, notes: RCMP

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Police in Salmon Arm are investigating an unusual burglary in which a woman is alleged to have broken into her ex's home to leave behind a promise ring and some notes.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the incident took place on Feb. 9. He said an 18-year-old man called police to report that his ex had broken in and left behind clothing, notes and a promise ring.

When police arrived, Hodges said the man showed them into his room.

“The notes and promise ring appeared to be set up in a display,” he said.

Police have not revealed the nature of the notes that were left.

Mounties said they were unable to contact the ex-girlfriend and the incident is under further investigation.