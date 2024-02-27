RCMP investigating theft at Salmon Arm liquor store

Photo: The Canadian Press

Mounties say they have identified a suspect, but haven't yet made an arrest after Salmon Arm liquor store staff witnessed a theft and reported it to police.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges reported the incident in a news release, saying the liquor theft was reported on Feb. 9 at 11:30 a.m.

“A man had entered the store and concealed a bottle of alcohol inside his jacket," Hodges said.

“The man then grabbed a bottle of wine and went to pay, but told the cashier he left his payment card in his vehicle. The man left the bottle of wine, but did not pay for the concealed bottle of alcohol in his jacket.”

After viewing surveillance footage, police officers were able to identify a suspect.

“The matter is still under investigation,” Hodges said.