Salmon Arm Mounties make arrest after catching prohibited driver behind wheel

A prohibited driver has been taken off the road after allegedly attempting to evade police in Salmon Arm.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place on Feb. 8 at about 3:30 p.m., when a constable on patrol observed a driver known to be prohibited sitting behind the steering wheel of a black Dodge pickup.

“The pickup appeared to be attempting to evade police but was eventually safely stopped by police," he said.

Mounties said the driver was arrested for driving while prohibited and served a future court date to speak to the allegations.

The black Dodge pickup was impounded for seven days.