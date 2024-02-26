Salmon Arm scammer foiled after showing up at house to collect $6,500, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Salmon Arm woman has narrowly avoided being scammed out of $6,500, police say, after a scammer showed up at her door to collect "bail money" for her grandson.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident was reported to police on Feb. 7.

“The woman received a phone call from a man saying her grandson was in jail and needed bail money," he said.

"The woman provided the man her home address, went to her local bank and withdrew $6,500 then returned home."

Police said a woman in civilian clothing came to the victim’s house to collect the money.

“The victim began to realize it was a possible scam when the fraudster refused to provide her licence plate and had parked down the road so the victim couldn’t see what type of vehicle she was driving,” Hodges said.

When the victim refused to hand over the money, the fraudster quickly left.

“Police attempted to identify the fraudster and canvassed the neighbourhood for witnesses and video but there was no further information,” Hodges said. “Calls to the phone number that called the victim went unanswered.”

Police said they want to remind the public that bail money is not collected at residential homes, and especially not by people who refuse to identify themselves.

“Police do not recommend giving out your address to anyone requesting large sums of money from you over the phone,” Hodges said.