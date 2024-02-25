Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Trans Canada north of Sicamous

Photo: Colin Dacre

A woman is dead after crashing her vehicle off the Trans Canada Highway between Sicamous and Malakwa.

Sicamous RCMP say they were called Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for the crash on Highway 1 near Enquist Road in Solsqua. Witnesses saw a westbound sedan traveling at high speed crash into the concrete barriers on the westbound shoulder of the highway at a curve in the road.

The vehicle then crossed both lanes before rolling into a deep slough of frozen water in an eastbound ditch, said police. The car broke through the ice and ended up being mostly submerged, leaving only the tires visible on the surface.

The driver, a 51-year-old Sicamous woman, died in the crash and was removed from the scene with the help of Eagle Valley Rescue.

RCMP said road conditions were bare, dry and 3 C at the time of the crash. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.