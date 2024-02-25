Wind storm results in outages for 5,600 BC Hydro customers in Thompson-Shuswap area

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.

BC Hydro crews have been assigned to a large power outage east of Enderby that has put more than 2,300 customers in the dark.

BC Hydro said the outage is due to a wind storm.

Crews have been assigned to another power outage in the North Shuswap, which continues to impact more than 1,550 BC Hydro customers.

According to BC Hydro, there are 28 outages in the Thompson-Shuswap area, leaving about 5,600 customers without power.

ORIGINAL 6:18 p.m.

A wind storm has left more than 1,550 BC Hydro customers in the dark in the North Shuswap area on Sunday evening.

BC Hydro said the outage is impacting properties north west of Eagle Bay Road and east of Evans Road.

The power outage was reported just before 6 p.m. and has been determined to have been caused by a wind storm.

No crews have been assigned to the outage yet.

According to BC Hydro, there are currently 20 power outages in the Thompson-Shuswap area, impacting more than 3,000 customers.