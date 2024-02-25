More than 1,550 BC Hydro customers without power in North Shuswap

Photo: BC Hydro

A wind storm has left more than 1,550 BC Hydro customers in the dark in the North Shuswap area on Sunday evening.

BC Hydro said the outage is impacting properties north west of Eagle Bay Road and east of Evans Road.

The power outage was reported just before 6 p.m. and has been determined to have been caused by a wind storm.

No crews have been assigned to the outage yet.

According to BC Hydro, there are currently 20 power outages in the Thompson-Shuswap area, impacting more than 3,000 customers.