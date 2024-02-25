Major crimes investigating after man found dead in Sicamous hotel parking lot

Photo: Facebook

Major crimes have been called in to investigate a shooting that took place in Sicamous, Saturday.

The discovery of a deceased male shot in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel in Sicamous has promoted the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit (SED MCU) to be called in.

According to Staff Sergeant Jason Smart, RCMP received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Best Western at about 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 24. Police arrived at the hotel at 806 Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous and located one deceased male in the parking lot of the hotel.

Based on evidence collected and witness statements, this death is deemed to be a homicide and SED MCU now have conduct of the investigation.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated, targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues in an effort to determine what occurred and who was involved.”

Investigators say a distinct-looking, black, Mercedes G-Wagon was seen fleeing the hotel area. It’s last known to be travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle around Sicamous on Feb. 24 to call the police.

“In investigations like this, early tips and information from the public can be crucial,” said Smart. “We are reaching out to the public and asking them to please provide us with any video surveillance, cellphone or dash-cam footage in the Sicamous area from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on February 24, 2024.”

RCMP are advising the public that there will be an increased police presence in the community because of the investigation. The SED MCU will be utilizing a number of support units to assist in the investigation.