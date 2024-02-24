Mounties investigating homicide after person found dead outside Sicamous hotel

Photo: Facebook

There is a heavy police presence around the Best Western in Sicamous on Saturday evening as investigators probe a homicide.

Mounties told the Salmon Arm Observer that police arrived at the scene before 5 p.m. to find a person dead in the hotel’s parking lot. He also said police have no suspect, but the shooting appears to be targeted.

According to the Observer, RCMP forensic identification services and the Kelowna major crimes unit are at the scene.

Three employees of businesses surrounding the hotel off Rauma Avenue and Highway 1 told Castanet police arrived en masse to the Best Western at about 4:30 p.m. None reported hearing any gunshots or witnessing any suspects fleeing.

The employees said they overheard customers discussing the shooting.

Employees from two neighbouring businesses said Mounties arrived shortly afterward to collect security footage.

One employee said she felt nervous knowing the suspect had not been apprehended.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP and is awaiting a response.

Do you know what happened? Email [email protected].