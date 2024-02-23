Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail owners announce construction skipping Sicamous after failed zoning amendment vote

Photo: Colombia Shuswap Regional District

Ownership partners behind the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail announced Friday that project construction will start three kilometres past its originally planned starting point after Sicamous council voted down a rezoning bylaw amendment needed to make way for the trail.

The partners include the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Splatsin té Secwépemc and the Regional District of North Okanagan.

In a joint press release sent out on Feb. 23, the group announced construction of the trail will now start at kilometre 3.5 — instead of kilometre 0.5 — in response to the rail trail land in Sicamous not having the proper zoning.

The press release said there will be no immediate construction within the Sicamous section, and rail trail partners will consider alternative trailhead parking options at kilometre 3.5. From this starting point, the trail will move south along Mara Lake.

Rail trail land in Sicamous is still zoned for residential use after an emotionally charged public hearing led to the zoning amendment bylaw being narrowly defeated in a split council vote.

“Prior to the purchase of the rail trail lands, many private property owners located upland from the Sicamous section installed docks that partially encroach within the 30 metre-wide rail trail corridor,” reads the press release.

“Initially, the RDNO and CSRD offered these private property owners the opportunity to validate their encroachments. To date, the private property owners have not obtained authorization to legitimize their foreshore use, which leaves the three ownership jurisdictions in a position to advise the Province of BC that these dock owners do not own land upland of the foreshore.”

Without the permission of the ownership group to use the foreshore lands, the provincial government could remove the docks encroaching on rail trail land.

In the press release, the ownership group also thanked the federal and provincial governments for their partnership on the project.

“The ownership partners are pleased with the financial support provided to this project from the federal and provincial governments, including the pending $12.5 million Infrastructure Canada Active Transportation Grant, which will fund the development of 42.6 kilometres of the trail,” reads the press release.

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is intended to be a 50 kilometre non-motorized corridor for walking and cycling, stretching from Sicamous to Armstrong.

A two kilometre pilot section of the trail stretching from Enderby to Splatsin was completed in December 2023.

The full press release can be found online on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website.