Salmon Arm council approves contract for Memorial Arena engineering report despite high price tag

Salmon Arm city council has awarded a contract to BAR Engineering to conduct a structural and lifecycle analysis of the SASCU Memorial Indoor Arena, despite estimates the report will cost $25,000 more than the city's approved budget.

At the Feb. 12 Salmon Arm regular council meeting, council received a report from Jenn Wilson, city engineer, outlining the proposals they had received to conduct an engineering study on the arena.

The city announced the winter closure of the arena in November after it received an initial engineering report which concluded the arena roof was not safe under a winter snow load. Some sports groups which depended on use of the arena over the winter were disappointed with how the city handled the closure.

Wilson explained the engineering study will cost more than the budget that was initially approved.

“Staff are recommending the project be awarded to the highest evaluated proposal,” Wilson said.

“However an additional $25,000 is required to complete the work. Staff are recommending that the additional funding be allocated from the memorial arena major maintenance reserve, and that the project be awarded to BAR Engineering.”

BAR Engineering’s proposal had a price tag of $70,552, with the possibility of an additional cost between $5,000 and $10,000 should geotechnical work be required.

The city originally budgeted $50,000 for this report.

Wilson explained the report is to be completed in two parts — the structural assessment first, followed by the lifecycle analysis.

“I believe all proponents were going to have them done within 12 to 16 weeks, and that the detailed structural assessment will come around four to six weeks,” Wilson said. “So we're hoping to have that within a month and a half.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn noted while staff was asking for an additional $25,000 to pay for the report, the second-ranked proposal was approximately $26,000 less than the one staff recommended.

Wilson explained staff’s reasoning for recommending BAR Engineering.

“The main difference to us is that BAR Engineering is a structural engineering firm that does lifecycle analysis as a subset, whereas the other firm did lifecycle analysis as a primary and structural as a subset,” she said.

“That's a great answer,” said Flynn. “And in light of what we've been through, I don't think we can afford to not do this properly.”

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said while she supported the motion, she was a little shocked by the price tag.

“Obviously I don't deal in this field. So I just feel like, wow, $70,000,” Lindgren said. “I hope that if the report comes back with something in the $100,000 repair range, that the city will be able to find the money to do those repairs and keep the building open because it’s just hard to justify in my own mind.”

The motion to award the contract to BAR Engineering was passed unanimously.