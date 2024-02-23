Salmon Arm council approves new agreement, price increase for memorial walkway

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm council has agreed to raise the price for engraved pavers on the McGuire Lake memorial walkway.

Residents can purchase a personalized engraved brick to be placed in the walkway to memorialize loved ones, say thank you or celebrate a life. The purchase takes the form of a deductible one time donation to the Shuswap Community Foundation.

At the Feb. 12 regular council meeting, Salmon Arm council heard a report from Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, on the details of a proposed new agreement with the Shuswap Community Foundation.

Gerow explained the current status of the memorial walkway.

“To date, 118 of the 120 original spots have been dedicated, and then last year, within the 2023 approved capital budget, an infill project was completed that opened up an additional 62 spots,” Gerow said.

“The current pricing was set in 2012 when the program first started, since then prices have significantly increased, specifically engraving costs.”

Gerow said city staff have found a local business that offers competitive engraving prices and saves on shipping costs.

“The changes to the agreement includes a five year term review, a donation increase from $1,500 to $2,000,” Gerow said. “And the city will invoice the foundation $470 plus tax, which represents the cost for the city to have each marker engraved and installed.”

Mayor Alan Harrison spoke positively about the memorial walkway.

“Our own family experience with this walkway and working with the Shuswap Community Foundation was absolutely flawless,” Harrison said. “And to walk that walkway is like a memory walk in Salmon Arm, it's a special place.”

Council unanimously approved the motion to authorize the new agreement.

People wishing to purchase a memorial brick can find the order form on the Shuswap Community Foundation website.