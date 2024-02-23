Virtual town hall attendees hear North Shuswap issues identification study a month away from completion

Photo: Colombia Shuswap Regional District

More than a dozen participants took part in an online open house held Wednesday as part of a study assessing the services offered to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's Area F residents.

Consulting group Nielsen Strategies Inc. hosted the online meeting for the Area F Issues Identification Study. The event only drew 18 participants, but revealed the next steps for the study, which will identify changes necessary to ensure local services meet the needs of North Shuswap residents.

This online open house was the third such engagement event. Two in-person meetings were held in Celista and Anglemont on Jan. 20. A survey for the Issues Identification study is open until Feb. 29.

Allan Nielsen from Nielsen Strategies hosted the open house. He opened the meeting by going over the services currently provided to Area F by the CSRD and reviewing how regional districts function.

"We want to understand what is in place today. And it's important to lay that out, because there actually are a whole bunch of different views out there about how things work, so we want to all get on the same page, as it were," Nielsen said.

"We want to then understand the concerns and the interests — this is the second purpose of the study. To ferret out some of the concerns and the interests that residents in Area F may have with respect to governance and the services that are provided."

Afterwards, he opened up the floor for questions and comments from those in attendance.

Questions raised around Official Community Plan

One resident brought up a mini-storage facility proposed for a location along the main road in Scotch Creek. The resident was concerned while the Official Community Plan would not allow a mini-storage facility to be built on the main road, it was allowed under current zoning.

Jay Simpson, director of Area F, was in attendance at the meeting and said he hopes to get a new OCP completed.

“Our Official Community Plan is 15 years old, and they're supposed to be renewed every seven years and I've been trying to get that to happen," Simpson said.

“The problem is that everything just moves so slow, and the capacity to make changes at the CSRD level for something like the OCP or the zoning is, I mean, it's very small.

“The thing that slowed that down is that I wanted to go through this process of community issues assessment to try to inform some of the things that we may like to put into that official community plan."

Simpson said that once the Area F Issues Identification Study is complete, he hopes an OCP review can move forward.

“Trying to get this study done will lead us into other studies that will bring us towards an Official Community Plan,” he said.

“And certainly one of the things that the province has mandated to us over the last couple of months is that we do need to review our housing study, our official community plans and our zoning in order to get more housing into the communities.”

Simpson admitted that it’s frustrating to wait so long to get something done.

“And it's frustrating from a community point of view, or when you have to wait for 15 years to get a new OCP, but that is how a regional district is run within the staff capacity,” he said.

“We try to keep taxes reasonable. We try to get things done within the confines of time and money and it all comes down to time and money. With a regional district, we have to fight for time and money with all of the other areas.”

Report to be completed next month

Nielsen closed the meeting by going over the next steps in the process. First, the consulting firm will compile all the public comments they’ve received from the town halls and the surveys.

“We'll bring all of that together, along with our documentation of the existing services, of the governance in place, of the costs that are in place, bring all of that together," he said.

“Then, based on the concerns that have been raised by the public, we’ll identify possible changes that can be made within the current structure within the CSRD.”

Nielsen said the final report will be submitted to the CSRD and the province by the end of March. A copy of the report will also be made available on the CSRD website.